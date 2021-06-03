Advertisement

Dorn named new Havelock fire chief

Havelock announced Thursday that Tom Dorn has been promoted to fire chief.
Havelock announced Thursday that Tom Dorn has been promoted to fire chief.(City of Havelock)
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock’s new fire chief comes from within the department.

The city announced Thursday that Tom Dorn has been promoted to fire chief.

Dorn started out as a volunteer firefighter in 1994, became a full-time employee in 1999, and was promoted to captain in 2007. He most recently was interim fire chief.

The new chief recently earned a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in emergency management from the University of North Carolina Pembroke.

He replaces Rick Zaccardelli who retired in January after more than 30-years with the department, 22 of those as chief.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rivenbark
Troopers arrest man in hit & run crash that killed teenager
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Joshua Clauson was last seen walking through the Croatan National Forest with his brother-in-law.
Family of missing man hoping for the best as search continues, saying “If you’re in trouble, find help.”
Investigation underway after dismembered body found in Goldsboro
Police release tentative ID of dismembered woman found in Goldsboro
A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.
NEW INFO: Wake County deputy shot during eviction

Latest News

A woman was rescued Thursday morning from this overturned car.
Two off duty Greenville officers credited with rescuing woman from wreck
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flash flood watch in effect for some inland counties
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Flood potential
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Flash flood watch in effect
Ray Hill
Duplin County man critical after morning shooting