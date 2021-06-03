Dorn named new Havelock fire chief

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock’s new fire chief comes from within the department.

The city announced Thursday that Tom Dorn has been promoted to fire chief.

Dorn started out as a volunteer firefighter in 1994, became a full-time employee in 1999, and was promoted to captain in 2007. He most recently was interim fire chief.

The new chief recently earned a master’s degree in public administration with a concentration in emergency management from the University of North Carolina Pembroke.

He replaces Rick Zaccardelli who retired in January after more than 30-years with the department, 22 of those as chief.

