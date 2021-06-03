Damage in Duplin County following tornado

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace told WITN that a tornado touched down near Wallace Wednesday afternoon causing some damage but no injuries.

WITN saw downed trees, small buildings overturned, and damage to a truck on Cornwallis Road in Wallace.

Tornado damage in Duplin County (WITN)

The sheriff says there was other damage on Highway 41, west of Wallace, and there were trees blocking U.S. 117 near Teachey.

Tornado damage in Duplin County (WITN)

The National Weather Service had Duplin County under a tornado warning from 4:45 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

