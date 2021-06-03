Craven County Board of Education accepts superintendent’s resignation

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Board of Education formally accepted Superintendent Dr. Meghan Doyle’s resignation effective June 30, 2021, during a special called meeting on Thursday, June 3.

Mrs. Frances H. Boomer, Board Chairman said, “By accepting Dr. Doyle’s resignation from the office of the Superintendent, effective June 30, 2021, the Board and Dr. Doyle have mutually ended her contract effective on June 30th.

As of July 1, 2021, Dr. Doyle would have had three years remaining on her contract. Dr. Doyle is releasing those three years and the Board will pay her $212,000.

Dr. Doyle has served as the Superintendent for Craven County Schools since August 2016. Under her leadership, the board says Dr. Doyle has been a constant and strong voice advocating for academic success for all students especially during uncontrollable circumstances to include Hurricane Florence and a global pandemic.

The Board of Education has not yet determined its next steps and the process for hiring the next superintendent.

