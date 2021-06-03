Advertisement

Audrey’s story: Surviving a tragic accident with care from Maynard Children’s Hospital

By Dave Jordan
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -From illnesses to serious accidents, Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville is there to save kids lives no matter what the emergency.

As we get set for this weekend’s CMN Telethon to benefit the hospital, we’re sharing the story of a brave 10-year-old girl treated at the hospital after being hit by a truck and suffering a serious brain injury.

On July 7th last year, all Courtney Gil remembers is panic. She says, “I saw her and like, you know, it’s my fault, it’s my fault, my fault, I sent her across the street. First thought to my head was, is she going to make it?”

Her daughter Audrey was hit by a pickup truck.

Audrey’s mom and her dad, who’s a Navy Corpsman with medical training, rushed to make sure she was okay.

Audrey says, “I just remember you two standing over me.”

For Audrey, memories at the Navy Medical Center Camp Lejeune and the Pediatric ICU at Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville are hazy. With a traumatic brain injury, she was put in a medically induced coma, and mom and dad were told it was 50/50.

Courtney says, “She was thrown about 30-40 feet across the street. She got lucky.”

Lucky to be alive, and after a month, on the road to recovery. The whole time, she never stopped being herself.

Nurses, doctors and other employees at Maynard Children’s Hospital made sure Audrey could get back to being a kid again.

After months of physical therapy and learning how to walk, talk, read and write again, Audrey is back home and doing well.

You can help make sure miracles like Audrey’s continue to happen by tuning in and making a pledge this Sunday during our Children’s Miracle Network telethon.

