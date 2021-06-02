Advertisement

NEW INFO: Wake County deputy shot during eviction

A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.
A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.(WRAL-TV)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A Wake County sheriff’s deputy was in surgery and in stable condition Wednesday after being shot.

Sgt. Ronald Waller was serving an eviction notice at the River Birch at Town Center apartments, off Old Wake Forest Road, west of Capital Boulevard when he was shot in the hip.

Radio traffic on Broadcastify, a platform that records law enforcement communication, described the shooter as having an AK-47.

Waller was rescued by Raleigh police officers, put into a patrol vehicle which was met by an ambulance and then taken to WakeMed.

Sources told WRAL News that Waller’s injury was very serious. He was taken to WakeMed where he had surgery Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Gerald Baker praised the emergency response to Waller’s shooting, getting choked up as he updated the media on Waller’s condition.

“Every assignment within this office is dangerous,” he said. “A veteran officer went into a gunfight today just trying to serve a civil paper.”

Police have Eddie Craig, 32, in custody.

Baker said uniformed deputies clearly identified themselves when they knocked on Craig’s door.

“This job is not easy,” Baker added. “We’re here, and we do it because we love it first, and we’re here and we do this job because we are committed, and we want to make sure that the citizens in this county have the quality of life that they deserve and that they are safe. We put our lives on the line to make sure that that happens.”

There were reports of other gunshots in the neighborhood immediately after the deputy was shot, and law enforcement officers closed down access to the community and asked residents to stay indoors while they conducted an investigation.

“It scares me,” said Swaheda Green, who lives nearby. “I worry about my female cousin. She’s a police officer. I worry about her because anything can happen.”

Raleigh police are leading the investigation due to the complex being in the city limits. Deputies often serve civil processes such as eviction notices.

Raleigh police, Wake Forest police, U.S. Marshall’s Service and North Carolina State Highway Patrol were among the responding agencies.

