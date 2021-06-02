Vidant Health collaborates with Mayo Clinic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Vidant Health has a new collaboration with Mayo Clinic Laboratories giving access to more complex testing options.

Vidant will now have access to Mayo Clinic’s extensive menu of laboratory tests and clinical expertise, adding to its state-of-the-art lab capabilities.

Vidant will be able to send tests to the labs of Mayo Clinic, which are some of the most sophisticated in the world.

Patients will also be able to get test results much faster, often being available a day after being sent in.

Vidant Health says this new collaboration will benefit all of eastern North Carolina.

