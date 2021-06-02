Troopers looking for driver accused of killing teenager, injuring two others

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A driver is on the run after troopers say they killed a 14-year-old pedestrian and hurt two other teenagers late Tuesday night.

The Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 70 Service Road just west of Thurman Road and about five miles east of New Bern.

Troopers say the driver hit and killed 14-year-old Michael Rivenbark from New Bern just before 10:30 p.m. They say 14-year-old Cadence Nicholson, also from New Bern, was flown to Vidant Medical Center with critical injuries and 13-year-old Cassidy Lewis from New Bern was taken to CarolinaEast for serious injuries.

The Highway Patrol says the vehicle believed to be involved has been found, but troopers have not released information about a suspect or a description of the vehicle.

If you have any information, call the Highway Patrol by dialing *HP(47) or the office in Craven County at 252-514-4714.

