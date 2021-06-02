FIRST ALERT: Duplin County torando warning expires

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning that was issued for Duplin County has expired.

A confirmed tornado was seen near Wallace, moving northeast at 20 miles per hour. Law enforcement said the tornado was near Highway 41 and Cornwallis Road.

Locations to be impacted include Wallace, Rose Hill, Beulaville, Kenansville, Harrells, Magnolia, Greenevers and Teachey.

Sheriff Blake Wallace told WITN that the tornado touched down near Wallace. He said there are trees down around Wallace-Rose Hill High School.

The sheriff said he isn’t aware of any injuries, while he said there is other damage on Highway 41, west of Wallace.

There are also reports of trees blocking U.S. 117 near Teachey.

