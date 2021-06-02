Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Duplin County torando warning expires

File image
File image(Nino Rasic | Gray Media)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A tornado warning that was issued for Duplin County has expired.

A confirmed tornado was seen near Wallace, moving northeast at 20 miles per hour. Law enforcement said the tornado was near Highway 41 and Cornwallis Road.

Locations to be impacted include Wallace, Rose Hill, Beulaville, Kenansville, Harrells, Magnolia, Greenevers and Teachey.

Sheriff Blake Wallace told WITN that the tornado touched down near Wallace. He said there are trees down around Wallace-Rose Hill High School.

The sheriff said he isn’t aware of any injuries, while he said there is other damage on Highway 41, west of Wallace.

There are also reports of trees blocking U.S. 117 near Teachey.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rivenbark
Troopers arrest man in hit & run crash that killed teenager
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.
NEW INFO: Wake County deputy shot during eviction
Investigation underway after dismembered body found in Goldsboro
Police release tentative ID of dismembered woman found in Goldsboro
Joshua Clauson
Dozens continue search for man missing in Croatan National Forest

Latest News

Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death
Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties
Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties
Damage in Duplin County following tornado
Damage in Duplin County following tornado
Audrey's story: Surviving tragic accident with care from Maynard Children's Hospital
Audrey’s story: Surviving a tragic accident with care from Maynard Children’s Hospital