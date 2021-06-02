Teacher of the Week: Beth Keeter from D.H. Conley High School

PITT COUNTY, NC (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for June 2 is Beth Keeter from D.H. Conley High School.

Keeter teaches Earth Science Honors and AP Environmental Science. She’s been in formal and informal education for the last 32 years.

In her career, Keeter has taught language arts, reading, science, social studies and academically gifted students from second grade through college-aged. She says her favorite thing to teach is science and teaching in the STRIDE program in Pitt County.

Keeter also has experience teaching at aquariums, zoos, science museums and curriculum development for NASA.

Keeter is a two time graduate of East Carolina University with a Bachelor’s in Intermediate and Middle Grades Education and a Masters in Science Education. She says she is most definitely a Pirate at heart.

Through the years, Ms. Keeter has been honored with a few awards and accolades, ranging from “Most Spirited” as a teacher superlative voted on by students to being a state AIG Teacher of the Year Finalist. She says her greatest accomplishment, though, is being a mom to her two daughters, Alyssa and McKenna.

Keeter says, “”What I lack in intelligence, I make up for in creativity and I am very creative.” She strives to show this in her teaching, curriculum and activity development.

The person who nominated Ms. Keeter wrote, “I would like to nominate Elizabeth Keeter Earth Science Honors and Environmental Science Teacher.

As part of the AP Environmental Science, her students currently created a biome out of a soda bottle. It contains a fish water plant in the bottom and on the top it has soil, a plant and worm. The water from the bottom recycles up and creates condensation at the top plant and then as the soil gets saturated with water drips to the pond for the fish. The students test the water and soil regularly. Also, for the same class she has the students create a postcard or an invasive species. One other project is taking the students out to a field and using fruit loops and squares made out of PVC shows how animal populations migrate. For Honors Earth Science, the students do either solar cooked hotdogs or s’mores. She also has the students track hurricanes as part of the weather unit. She does various labs on how planets rotate. She also does labs on tides and the rotation of the sun, moon and earth and has a setup to show the different types of soil and how to tell the differences.

She spends an average of 12 hours a day on school grading, creating and exploring different ways to teach about the environment and earth sciences. She has dart frogs, leopard geckos, a saltwater tank and fresh water tank to show different biomes. The plan is to have living coral and sea anemones in the salt water tank.

These are just a few examples of how much she does for her students. She is always trying to find different ways to teach and reach her students.

In addition to teaching, she is the Science Olympiad coach and has placed in the top 3 schools at the ECU Science Olympiad event in Greenville. She is also the Science Honors sponsor and is the assistant scuba club sponsor.

She supports all of the other science teachers at her school and spends her own money on USB charging stations, extra earbuds and various other student supplies for those who forgot or just don’t have.”

Congratulations Ms. Keeter!

Every week during the school year WITN will recognize a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.