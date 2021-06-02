Stephen’s Story: Children’s Miracle Network supports him through rare heart disease

KENLY, N.C. (WITN) - On July 4, 2019, Kristy and Andrew Wheeler welcomed into the world a healthy, 8 pound baby boy.

Ten days later, panic started to sink in.

“He did not look good. He was just a little, very small gray baby,” said Andrew.

Kristy added, “Something just didn’t seem right. His color was a little off, he was breathing really hard. There was something really strange about Stephen that day.”

Kristy and Andrew say they took their newborn to the emergency room in Wilson to have him checked out. The Wheelers say the doctor ordered a chest x-ray, which showed that his heart was enlarged and he would have to be life flighted to Vidant.

“We both just hit the ground,” said Andrew.

“I just remember telling Andrew that I’m not strong enough to bury my child. Because at that moment, we were sure that was what was about to happen,” said Kristy.

Once he arrived at the James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville, Stephen was diagnosed with viral meningitis. Doctors say the virus went straight to his heart and attacked it.

“It was just bad luck. There was no reason it should’ve just gone straight to his heart,” said Kristy.

That led to myocarditis and dilated cardiomyopathy, which means his heart became enlarged and did not pump properly.

At one point, doctors thought Stephen would have to be put on a heart transplant list because his heart rhythm was so irregular.

“Traditionally, a heart beat goes up, down, across on a monitor. His was going down first. That was one of the lowest times for us,” Andrew explained.

But, the Wheelers clung tight to their faith.

“I’ve never prayed so hard before... We completely turned it over to God,” said Andrew. He added, “literally in seconds, the monitor went from down up to up, up.”

At that moment, the Wheelers say they reached a turning point. Day by day, Stephen continued to improve.

After 41 days in the hospital and many answered prayers, their little miracle was finally able to come home.

“The day we came home was a good day, but it was overwhelming,” said Kristy.

Stephen was still on a feeding tube, taking a handful of medications each day and the Wheelers were told he may not be off those medications by the time he was a teenager.

Today, Stephen is almost two years old. He is now off of all his medicine and he has a healthy, functioning heart.

“If he’s ever been sick, he doesn’t know. Nothing slows him down, nothing stops him. He’s got it going on. he plays with his friends at school and he plays with his big brother,” Kristy said.

The Wheelers say they owe it all to the Children’s Miracle Network

“From getting a room at the Ronald McDonald House to the Child Life Specialist. They are full of these specialists that even as terrible as this situation is, they make you feel comfortable. They love you. They try so hard in the darkest time to give you some type of brightness. Whether it’s a free lunch or doing a craft with your child. They did crafts with our son that we have and are really special to us because there was a time we thought that might be all we have,” Kristy explained.

As of last Monday, doctors say Stephen will no longer need regular check-ups at the cardiologist because his heart is functioning as it should be and there are no longer any areas of concern.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.