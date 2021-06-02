Roanoke Rapids man facing 11 child sex charges

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of multiple sex crimes with young victims over a two-year period.

Halifax County deputies say Christopher Hawkins surrendered on Tuesday.

Deputies say they’ve been investigating since April 22nd allegations that the 30-year-old man had been involved with juvenile victims multiple times since 2019.

Hawkins has been charged with three counts of sexual servitude with a child victim, two counts of statutory sexual offense by an adult, one count of second-degree sexual offense, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of possessing photographic image from peeping.

The man is in jail on a $100,000 secured bond, awaiting a June 16th court date.

