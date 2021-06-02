Advertisement

Roanoke Rapids man facing 11 child sex charges

Halifax County deputies say Christopher Hawkins surrendered on Tuesday.
Halifax County deputies say Christopher Hawkins surrendered on Tuesday.(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids man is accused of multiple sex crimes with young victims over a two-year period.

Deputies say they’ve been investigating since April 22nd allegations that the 30-year-old man had been involved with juvenile victims multiple times since 2019.

Hawkins has been charged with three counts of sexual servitude with a child victim, two counts of statutory sexual offense by an adult, one count of second-degree sexual offense, four counts of indecent liberties with a child, and one count of possessing photographic image from peeping.

The man is in jail on a $100,000 secured bond, awaiting a June 16th court date.

