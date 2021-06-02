Police release tentative ID of dismembered woman found in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police believe they have identified a dismembered body found last week in a man’s driveway

The homeowner says he was coming back from his girlfriend’s house around 9:30 a.m. last Monday when he found the body on Bright Street.

The body is believed to be that of Heather Stewart, of Goldsboro. Police said they are waiting on a positive ID from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Friday night police arrested 29-year-old Willie Langston of La Grange and charged him with murder in the case.

Police say Langston came to the police department about his vehicle being seized in Mt. Olive earlier in the day.

The homeowner where the body was found says detectives searched the home and his car and spent about eight hours taking pictures and collecting evidence.

