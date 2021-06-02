Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Most Major Hurricane Strikes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today’s Phillip’s Weather Trivia poses a question to compare major hurricane strikes in two cities with the same name. A major hurricane is a category 3 or higher.

When thinking of an answer consider these facts. Florida has had more hurricane strikes than any state, however North Carolina juts out into the Atlantic. Cape Hatteras has had more hurricanes pass within 50 miles than any other location in the US. Consider the location of Jacksonville, Florida in that state. It is in the northeast corner and actually farther west than Raleigh in longitude. For a major hurricane to hit there it would likely need to come in from the east. Jacksonville, NC can be struck directly by storms moving to the north or northwest or west. No more hints. Here is the answer:

During that 110 year period from 1900 to 2010, Jacksonville, NC had 7 major hurricane strikes. Surprisingly, Jacksonville, Florida had zero major hurricane strikes. Most hurricanes to affect Jacksonville, Florida pass of land first as they come from the Gulf coast. That weakens the storms. It is rare for a major hurricane to be moving west at the latitude of Jacksonville, FL, so they tend to be protected from the worst storms. Jacksonville, NC is more vulnerable since the ocean is south and east of the city. - Phillip Williams

