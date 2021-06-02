Pets of the Week: Naomi and Jazmyn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society has a pair of playful dogs looking for their forever homes.

Naomi and Jazmyn are both available for adoption.

Naomi might be a familiar face. She’s been featured before and sadly, is still looking for a family to call her own. She’s a one year old pit bull mix. Volunteers say she is the “resident dog tester” because she absolutely loves every dog she meets. As a result, they are requiring she goes to a home with another playful dog.

Jazmyn is a 11-month-old lab shepherd mix and one of Naomi’s favorite playmates! Volunteers say one of her favorite things to do is play in the water. They say she would do best with an active family that loves to be outdoors. She is described as a really good girl with a super playful personality.

If you are interested in Naomi, Jazmyn or any of the pets at the humane society, click here.

Watch the video above to see the adorable pair playing together!

