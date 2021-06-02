Advertisement

Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Baffert suspended 2 years

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, KY. (AP) - Trainer Bob Baffert’s lawyer says a split-sample test of Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit came back positive for the presence of the steroid betamethasone. That could lead to the horse’s disqualification and discipline for Baffert.

Attorney Craig Robertson says additional testing is being conducted to try to trace the source of the drug to an ointment and not an injection. A spokeswoman for the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission declined to comment citing the ongoing investigation.

A Hall of Fame trainer, Baffert is currently suspended by New York until Kentucky hands down a ruling about Medina Spirit. If Medina Spirit is disqualified, Mandaloun would be elevated as the winner of the Derby.

