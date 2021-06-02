Advertisement

Man killed in collision with semi

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man died after a collision with a semi-truck.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Highway 69 and South Vaughn Street in Sulphur Rock.

According to Arkansas State Police’s preliminary report, a semi was traveling south on Highway 69 when a Nissan SUV, driven by Nicholas B. Warner, attempted to cross the highway at South Vaughn Street.

ASP noted Warner, 23, of Batesville failed to yield and pulled into the path of the semi. The semi hit Warner’s SUV on the right side, causing it to overturn.

The report noted that it was raining at the time of the crash.

Editor’s Note: Arkansas State Police originally identified Warner as the driver of the semi-truck. They have since corrected their crash report to reflect that Warner was driving the Nissan SUV.

