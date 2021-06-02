Advertisement

Jim’s Forecast: Needed wet weather through Friday

Most areas should see 1″-3″ of rain over the next 3 days
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Discussion: Here comes the rain folks. Starting on Wednesday, showers and storms will dot the radar through the end of the week. We are tracking a slow-moving area of low pressure over Texas that will move slowly to the northeast drawing plenty of moisture up the east coast mid to late this week. That’ll send us into an extended period of active weather with decent chances for showers and storms. At this point, scattered showers/storms are likely Wednesday through Friday. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely, but some locally heavy downpours will be possible. By the end of the week, models show us getting a solid 1.00″ to 3.00″ of rain across the region.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and storms. Rain totals between .25 - .50″. High of 81. Wind: SE 5. Rain chance: 60%

Thursday

Scattered showers and storms. Increasingly humid and breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Wind: S-10 mph, Gusting 20. Rain chance: 70%.

Friday

Another round of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s. Rain chance: 80%.

