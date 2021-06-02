Advertisement

Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former employee at a Pitt County high school has been charged with inappropriately touching a teenager and providing him with alcohol and marijuana.

Erica Cooke, who until Monday was a secretary at J.H. Rose High School, was arrested on Tuesday by Greenville police.

She is charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A police spokeswoman said the victim was a 15-year-old boy who was not a student at Rose.

Police said the crimes were brought to their attention in December and that there has been an ongoing investigation since then.

Cooke was released after posting bond.

A Pitt County Schools spokeswoman said Cooke was fired Monday. She had worked at J.H. Rose since 2013.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rivenbark
Troopers arrest man in hit & run crash that killed teenager
A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.
NEW INFO: Wake County deputy shot during eviction
Investigation underway after dismembered body found in Goldsboro
Police release tentative ID of dismembered woman found in Goldsboro
Joshua Clauson
Dozens continue search for man missing in Croatan National Forest

Latest News

Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death
Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties
Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties
Damage in Duplin County following tornado
Damage in Duplin County following tornado
Audrey's story: Surviving tragic accident with care from Maynard Children's Hospital
Audrey’s story: Surviving a tragic accident with care from Maynard Children’s Hospital