Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former employee at a Pitt County high school has been charged with inappropriately touching a teenager and providing him with alcohol and marijuana.

Erica Cooke, who until Monday was a secretary at J.H. Rose High School, was arrested on Tuesday by Greenville police.

She is charged with felony indecent liberties with a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

A police spokeswoman said the victim was a 15-year-old boy who was not a student at Rose.

Police said the crimes were brought to their attention in December and that there has been an ongoing investigation since then.

Cooke was released after posting bond.

A Pitt County Schools spokeswoman said Cooke was fired Monday. She had worked at J.H. Rose since 2013.

