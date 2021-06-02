Advertisement

FBI agent charged in off-duty shooting of man on subway

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Court records show an FBI agent has been charged with attempted murder in the off-duty shooting of another man on a Metro subway train last year in a Maryland suburb of Washington, D.C.

Agent Eduardo Valdivia made his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Valdivia was released on personal recognizance. Prosecutors didn’t object.

Lawyer Robert Bonsib tells The Associated Press that his client has served the community for the past decade and was confronted on the morning of the shooting by a man who threatened his safety.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rivenbark
Troopers arrest man in hit & run crash that killed teenager
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.
NEW INFO: Wake County deputy shot during eviction
Investigation underway after dismembered body found in Goldsboro
Police release tentative ID of dismembered woman found in Goldsboro
Joshua Clauson
Dozens continue search for man missing in Croatan National Forest

Latest News

Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech
Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death
Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties
Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties
Damage in Duplin County following tornado
Damage in Duplin County following tornado