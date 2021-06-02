Farmers are Working to Beat the End of Crop Season

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As planting season for crops like soybeans and peanuts is coming to an end, farmers are trying to finish planting their seed before the season is over but some fields aren’t able to be finished because certain parts are too wet after recent rain from scattered storms.

Farmers are trying to hurry and get their crop planted. (WITN News)

Farmers like Ronald Evans, owner of Evans Farm in Pitt County explained how trying to finish planting has been for them saying, “Right now it’s too wet, and we worked down, til we’re at the wet places now and we’re at a standstill waiting for the sun to dry it up a little bit. Time is of the essence when it comes to planting.”

Evans reassured that they are grateful the rain has come during the drought, and now just wants to make sure they can beat the end of planting season.

Rain is helping farmers finish planting season. (WITN News)

Evans explained that soybean plots can produce up to 40 bushels of soybeans per acre, and peanut plots can produce up to 5,000 pounds of peanuts per acre.

