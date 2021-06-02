Advertisement

Educators say education, training can combat cyber-attacks

In light of hacks at major companies like the Colonial Pipeline and the world’s biggest meat processing plant, experts urge cyber security awareness.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recent breaches at big name companies like the Colonial Pipeline and JBS, the world’s largest meat processing company, have threatened security and put a spotlight on cybersecurity.

“That’s kind of what we’re seeing. Big corporations like Capital One, Home Depot. They’ve all had huge breaches in the last 10 years,” said Tiffany Park, a teacher at New Bern High School who leads a class on cybersecurity.

Joseph Jeansonne coordinates the cybersecurity center at Pitt Community College. He said companies and individuals continue to fall victim to cyber-attacks as the internet advances.

“Since things are becoming more complex, the standard users aren’t understanding as much as they were before,” explained Jeansonne. “When they get an e-mail, they might not understand that that’s a good way for somebody to infiltrate an employer’s network.”

He suggests companies should prioritize education and training to combat a potential cyber-attack.

“Come up with a policy that says hey, don’t open up this e-mail. If you do, here’s the consequence,” Jeansonne posed.

Both Jeansonne and Park say with more threats popping up on our screens, there is a greater need for experts to fight them.

“We’ve talked about how mainstream it’s going to be for towns and government and places to have their own security systems in place and job openings are going to become available for people to work for those companies to make sure their company is safe,” explained Park.

Jeansonne echoed that sentiment.

“There’s a great need now because people, businesses and government is starting to realize we need to protect this stuff.”

