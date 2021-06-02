Advertisement

Detectives investigate “suspicious death” in Edgecombe County

Deputies and detectives say a 61-year-old man was found dead in his yard Tuesday afternoon.
(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in Edgecombe County.

Deputies and detectives say a 61-year-old man was found dead in his yard Tuesday afternoon off Antioch Road near Rocky Mount.

Deputies haven’t determined the cause of his death, but believe it is suspicious. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Rivenbark
Troopers arrest man in hit & run crash that killed teenager
Erica Cooke
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
A deputy was shot this morning in Raleigh.
NEW INFO: Wake County deputy shot during eviction
Investigation underway after dismembered body found in Goldsboro
Police release tentative ID of dismembered woman found in Goldsboro
Joshua Clauson
Dozens continue search for man missing in Croatan National Forest

Latest News

Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death
Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Former high school secretary charged with inappropriately touching 15-year-old
Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties
Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties
Damage in Duplin County following tornado
Damage in Duplin County following tornado
Audrey's story: Surviving tragic accident with care from Maynard Children's Hospital
Audrey’s story: Surviving a tragic accident with care from Maynard Children’s Hospital