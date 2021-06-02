Detectives investigate “suspicious death” in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in Edgecombe County.

Deputies and detectives say a 61-year-old man was found dead in his yard Tuesday afternoon off Antioch Road near Rocky Mount.

Deputies haven’t determined the cause of his death, but believe it is suspicious. The man’s name hasn’t been released.

