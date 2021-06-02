Clergy & activists meet with Governor Cooper over Brown death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -A delegation of clergy and activists traveled from Elizabeth City to Raleigh Wednesday to meet with Governor Cooper to discuss the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

They demanded all of the body camera footage to be released from when Brown was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies in April.

The governor told those in attendance that he agrees that body camera laws in North Carolina need to change.

He also voiced his support of a federal investigation into the shooting and that special prosecutors should handle cases of police shootings.

Demonstrators and civil rights leaders also met with Attorney General Josh Stein and members of the Legislative Black Caucus.

They’re scheduled to speak with the U.S. Attorney General about the shooting Thursday.

