Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.(Source: Houston PD/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JASPER, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a child found dead in a Texas motel room is believed to be a boy reported missing in Houston last week.

Houston police Chief Troy Finner says authorities discovered the child’s body Tuesday night at a motel in Jasper, about 135 miles northeast of Houston.

The police chief says a possible suspect is being questioned in the case.

Police had been searching for Samuel Olson, who was reported missing May 27.

Houston police Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston Chronicle, however, that the last confirmed sighting of the boy was April 30 at his school.

Authorities say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.

