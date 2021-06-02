Advertisement

Burn ban to be lifted for 26 North Carolina counties

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A burn ban that has been in effect for just over a week will be lifted Wednesday evening.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says that recent rainfall across central and eastern North Carolina has decreased the fire danger.

The lift on the ban that’s been in effect since May 24th will take place at 5 p.m.

Burn permits will be available at that time and can be obtained here.

Impacted counties are: Anson, Beaufort, Bladen, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland and Wayne.

