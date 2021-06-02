Bill to give NC returning workers bonuses approved by Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) -The state Senate has voted for a bill that would give bonuses to North Carolina’s unemployment benefit recipients who get a job soon, but Congress would have to sign off, too.

The measure approved Tuesday would provide $1,500 to people who accept reemployment within 30 days of the bonus program starting. The bonus would drop to $800 at 30 days.

The bonuses would come from federal funds that have raised individual unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill proponent Sen. Chuck Edwards said Congress would have to pass a law before the money could be used in that way.

