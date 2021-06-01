WITN Sports Spotlight: Sommer Knight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week we shine the WITN / Pepsi Sports Spotlight on ECU track and field record holder and conference champion Sommer Knight!

A pair of ECU student-athletes will be competing in the Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships starting Wednesday, June 9 and running through Saturday, June 12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Ryan Davis will be participating in the hammer throw.

Sommer Knight will be participating in the pole vault.

In fact, Knight is actually the first ever Pirate to reach the National Championships in that event.

The junior nurse major from St. George, South Carolina cleared 4.17 meters at the NCAA East Prelims last week in Jacksonville, Florida to secure the 12th and final spot in the upcoming NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Two weeks ago, Knight won the American Athletic Conference title by recording a school-record mark of 4.28 meters.

Again, she’s the first pole vaulter in ECU history to reach the National Championships and tells WITN Sports she couldn’t be more excited and proud to represent Pirate Nation.

