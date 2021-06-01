Phillip’s Forecast: Beautiful first day of June; Rain chances return tomorrow

Discussion: We’ve got one more dry day on tap Tuesday before rain chances return Wednesday. Seasonably low to mid-80s are on tap Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. We are tracking a slow-moving area of low pressure over Texas. The low will move slowly to the northeast drawing plenty of moisture up the east coast mid to late week. That’ll send us into an extended period of active weather with decent chances for showers. At this point, scattered showers/storms are likely Wednesday through Friday. Severe thunderstorms are unlikely, but some locally heavy downpours will be possible. By the end of the week, models show us getting between 1.00″ to 2.00″ of rain across the region.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and calm with seasonably warm temps. Highs near 83°. Wind: SE 5-10. Lows will dip to the low 60s with increasing clouds.

Wednesday

Muggy mid-80s with scattered showers/storms. High of 83. Wind: SE 5-10. Rain chance: 50%.

Thursday

Scattered showers and storms. High of 82. Wind: SE 5-10. Rain chance: 60%.

Friday

Another round of scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s. Rain chance: 60%.