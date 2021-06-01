Advertisement

Search continues for man missing in Croatan National Forest

Joshua Clauson
Joshua Clauson(Carteret County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The search for a missing man in the Croatan National Forest has resumed.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck says the search started again on Tuesday morning.

On Monday, the NC Wildlife airplane and a Highway Patrol helicopter searched the area by air, while multiple crews are on the ground looked for 20-year-old Joshua Clauson.

“They didn’t take anything with them. They didn’t have any food, they didn’t have any water,” said Buck.

Clauson was reported missing when he didn’t return from a walk on Saturday after getting separated from another family member. Buck says the family member Clauson was with got out of the woods safely at the end of Rams Horn Road.

“There’s a stream back there, and they had been known to frequent that area in the past,” said Buck. “They must have gotten a lit bit too far beyond the beaten path and got turned around.”

Crews from multiple counties are searching 15 square miles of the forest. Those include teams from Beaufort, Brunswick, Lenoir, and Pamlico counties,

Buck says they searched several miles of dense woods near the mobile home park off of Lake Road. He says they have been in contact with Clauson’s family, but do not have any answers at this time.

Deputies are asking homeowners in the area to check their property and outbuildings for any sign of Clauson.

Anyone with information can call the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400.

