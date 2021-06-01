Pink Hill pays tribute to fallen service members

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) -Pink Hill held a Memorial Day service Monday to honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Boy Scout Troop 447 helped Legion Post 379 lead a group of community members and Veterans in prayers, songs, and poems.

A list of names was also read aloud of those who served in the military and are no longer with us.

Attendees say it’s important to have memorials like this to remember those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Many Veterans in attendance were grandparents and great-grandparents.

