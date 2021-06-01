Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Active Hurricane Months

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Now that we are in June, the Atlantic Hurricane season is here. It runs through November, but our latest major hurricane was Hurricane Hazel on October 15, 1954. So, when do you think the most active part of the hurricane season is? That is the focus of today’s Phillip’s Weather Trivia question.

Hurricane Season's most active month (WITN)

When thinking about an answer, consider that warmer ocean temperatures provide fuel for hurricane clouds to grow. The warmer water evaporates into the air and then as it rises, it condenses into raindrops. Condensation releases heat which drives the clouds higher and helps pull in faster air at the low levers of the storm system. To help with your answer, remember that oceans warm and cool slowly, so there is lag between the hottest air temperatures and the warmest ocean water temperatures. No more hints. Scroll down to see how you did.

Most active hurricane month (WITN)

Early June tropical storms and hurricanes tend to form over the Gulf of Mexico, the Northwestern Caribbean Sea, or near the islands of The Bahamas. Later in the season, storms and hurricanes form farther out over the Atlantic.

