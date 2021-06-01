Advertisement

Higher rates in effect for Duke Energy customers

(Duke Energy)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Higher rates are going into effect for Duke Energy customers.

News outlets report that rates are increasing an average of 4.7% across all of the Charlotte-based utility’s customer groups on Tuesday.

A typical residential customer’s average monthly power bill will rise to just under $120. That’s an increase of about $6.

The increase varies depending on the rate they pay from an average increase of 3.6% for industrial customers to 4.7% for commercial customers 5.3% for residential customers.

The N.C. Utilities Commission approved the rates new rates earlier this year.

Duke Energy initially requested a significantly larger rate increase to help pay for cleaning up coal ash at plants, but agreed to a settlement that will save customers more than $1.1 billion.

