ENC history professors remember the Tulsa race massacre 100 years later

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Tulsa race massacre turned a once prospering Black community into a scene of death and destruction. While it was far from the only one, it could be one of the most intense and untold of them all.

“One of if not the worst race massacres in American History,” said Beaufort County Community College History Professor, Dr. Keith Lyon.

East Carolina Universities Dr. Karin Zipf, said it all started when a Black man and a white woman occupied an elevator together. She continued to say, “There had been an arrest of a young man for allegedly raping a white girl in an elevator.”

According to a History website, as a result of this arrest, chaos broke out and the Black community was outnumbered, “and it all habituated by nightfall, then into the next day,” Lyon said.

Experts say this event is unknown to many because of the vast attempts to cover it up. “There were numerous ways that the community papered over the damage,” Zipf said.

Lyon explained it was hidden so well that no one really knows just how many died. He says, “100 to 300 is the estimate of how many bodies disappeared.”

The area once known as “Black Wall Street” turned into a memory that day in 1921, but Zipf said it’s one we can’t allow to get lost in time. “Remembering Tulsa, we have to remember that, that cannot happen anywhere else again.”

