Deputies looking for two missing men in Halifax or Nash counties

Brandon Lynch / Howard Hill
Brandon Lynch / Howard Hill(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are looking for two men last seen near Hollister.

According to Chief Deputy Brandon Medina with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Lynch and Howard Hill were last seen on Ita Road in Halifax County last Tuesday. They were also seen near Williams Road in Halifax County. Medina says both have some medical complications.

There has not been any new information about their whereabouts since Saturday. Deputies are also looking for a 2008 yellow Chevy Cobalt with North Carolina plates THJ 5080 in connection with their case.

If you have information, call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-459-4121.

