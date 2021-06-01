Advertisement

Craven Sheriff’s Office: Suspect surrenders after shots fired in domestic situation

By Dave Jordan
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect, who they say is a member of the military, is behind bars after firing shots during a domestic incident.

The sheriff’s office responded Monday night to a domestic situation on Seattle Slew Drive in Havelock where shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, they say the suspect was armed and additional shots were fired in the home.

The sheriff’s office surrounded the home and the suspect surrendered.

He was charged and taken to the Craven County Detention Center.

No one was injured.

The sheriff’s office has not yet released the suspect’s name or charges.

We’re expecting more information Tuesday.

