Children’s Miracle Network funds highly specialized machine at Maynard Children’s Hospital to help stop pain for newborns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Children’s Miracle Network funded the purchase of the ArcticSun Machine at Vidant Medical Center that helps newborns when they are in pain and discomfort.

This machine helps prevent HIE in newborns. (WITN News)

The ArcticSun is a temperature management system used to lower the body temperature of newborn babies to prevent discomfort for the child in the event they suffer from Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy, better known as HIE. HIE is what happens when the brain of an infant is deprived of oxygen for a period of time during birth.

Dr. Raymond Moore, NICU medical director at Vidant Medical Center describes the pain that the infants feel when the oxygen and blood flow returns. “It’s kind of like in your hands. When they get really cold like if you’re playing with snow or something like that they get really cold and then you go inside and warm them up and they can kind of hurt. Imagine that happening to the brain.”

The machine brings an infant’s body to a “mild hypothermic state.” This helps slow the metabolic processes and the chemical cascade that occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen.

Moore says the hospital has about six to ten cases of HIE a year on average. The machine has openings on the side that allow the parents of the child to hold the infant as they’re being treated, something Moore says is very important.

“These parents know that their baby went through a devastating process. It used to be that we couldn’t give them that chance to hold their baby, and now we walk around and we can see them holding their baby while still receiving the treatment,” said Moore.

The ArcticSun machines at Vidant Medical Center were entirely funded by Children’s Miracle Network Donations.

All this week we’ll continue to show you the great work being done at Maynard Children’s Hospital, and why your support is so critical.

We hope you’ll join us this Sunday, June 6th from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and then again from 7:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. for our CMN telethon and call in your pledge so miracles continue.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.