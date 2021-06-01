Children’s Miracle Network Broadcast to air Sunday on WITN

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is once again hosting the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, although this year will be slightly different due to COVID-19.

You can tune into WITN Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for this year’s CMN Broadcast.

We will share stories from families that have received help from the Maynard Children’s Hospital and much more.

There will be several items to raffle off this year to those who donate during the broadcast. Be sure to tune in to learn more about those items.

