Children’s Miracle Network Broadcast to air Sunday on WITN

Children's Miracle Network
Children's Miracle Network(Children's Miracle Network)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is once again hosting the Children’s Miracle Network Telethon, although this year will be slightly different due to COVID-19.

You can tune into WITN Sunday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for this year’s CMN Broadcast.

1 week until telethon!!! Things kick off at 6 am and go into 9 am. Then we're back from 7-11 pm. MARK YOUR CALENDAR to tune in to @witntv!

Posted by Children's Miracle Network - Greenville, NC on Sunday, May 30, 2021

We will share stories from families that have received help from the Maynard Children’s Hospital and much more.

There will be several items to raffle off this year to those who donate during the broadcast. Be sure to tune in to learn more about those items.

To learn more about the Children’s Miracle Network, click here.

