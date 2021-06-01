Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man attacks Asian American police officer

By Dion Lim
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) – Surveillance video shows the moments Friday evening when an Asian American police officer responds to a call about a man attempting to assault women in Chinatown and then is assaulted herself.

“He’s a big guy,” said witness Michael Waldorf. “He had a death grip on her, and he was not letting go.”

San Francisco police were already familiar with the man, identified as 33-year-old Gerardo Contreras, following a 911 call a day earlier.

He was allegedly making threats, saying he “specializes in killing Asian people.”

The video shows the officer approach Contreras, tell him to turn around and put his hands on his head.

When she asks if he has a weapon, Contreras turns back around and attacks the officer, knocking her to the ground.

Bystanders jumped in to help, including Waldorf who had just finished eating at a nearby restaurant.

“I felt like it was an emergency,” Waldorf said. “If we didn’t get him off of her right away, he could really do some damage.”

San Francisco Police Department backup quickly arrived on the scene and the man was arrested.

According to law enforcement documents, Contreras has prior arrests, including aggravated assault, elder abuse and assaults on officers in other parts of California.

It’s unclear if he was ever convicted.

“Some people are not safe for society, and he clearly is not. He should not be let out,” Waldorf said.

The officer who was attacked sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenna Franks.
Autopsy says Jacksonville transgender woman was stabbed multiple times
Brandon Lynch / Howard Hill
Deputies looking for two missing men in Halifax or Nash counties
Joshua Clauson
Dozens continue search for man missing in Croatan National Forest
Brothers Ryan and Justin Parappuram are both graduating as part of the Class of 2021, the...
Graduation signs celebrate ‘valedictorian’ and ‘NOT valedictorian’ brothers
Craven Sheriff’s Office: Suspect surrenders after shots fired in domestic situation

Latest News

Stephen Wheeler was diagnosed with myocarditis and dilated cardiomyopathy at 10 days old.
Stephen’s Story: Children’s Miracle Network supports him through rare heart disease
FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is displayed in Douai, northern France.
Amazon won’t test job seekers for marijuana
Pets of the Week: Naomi and Jazmyn
Pets of the Week: Naomi and Jazmyn
CMN - Wheeler Family
CMN - Wheeler Family
Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the...
12-year-old accused of shooting teen over video game