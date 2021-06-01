Advertisement

Bill seeking to shore up flood-prone areas along Neuse River gets hearing

This Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 photo shows flood waters from Hurricane Florence surrounds two hog...
This Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 photo shows flood waters from Hurricane Florence surrounds two hog houses and it's lagoon near Kinston, N.C. (Casey Toth /The News & Observer via AP)(AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A top North Carolina House Republican says legislation that spends $220 million in part to shore up highways, rivers and coastal areas prone to flooding will make the state more resilient when the next big storm arrives.

The House Environment Committee scheduled debate Tuesday on the proposed “Disaster Relief and Mitigation Act.”

It’s being pushed by Majority Leader John Bell, who calls it a bipartisan measure reflecting input from leaders in North Carolina communities that have taken the brunt of recent storms.

Improvements along the Lumber and Neuse rivers are among the bill’s priorities.

