Bill seeking to shore up flood-prone areas along Neuse River gets hearing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A top North Carolina House Republican says legislation that spends $220 million in part to shore up highways, rivers and coastal areas prone to flooding will make the state more resilient when the next big storm arrives.

The House Environment Committee scheduled debate Tuesday on the proposed ``Disaster Relief and Mitigation Act.’'

It’s being pushed by Majority Leader John Bell, who calls it a bipartisan measure reflecting input from leaders in North Carolina communities that have taken the brunt of recent storms.

Improvements along the Lumber and Neuse rivers are among the bill’s priorities.

