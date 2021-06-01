Advertisement

Autopsy says Jacksonville transgender woman was stabbed multiple times

Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An autopsy says a transgender woman died from multiple stab wounds earlier this year in Jacksonville.

The body of Jenna Franks was discovered February 24th floating in a creek on a bike trail near Ellis Boulevard and White Street by a city crew.

The FBI and Jacksonville police are investigating the woman’s death and have offered rewards of up to $15,000 in the case.

The FBI says Franks’ death is a potential hate crime.

The autopsy, released today, says the woman was found with her pants down around her ankles. It says there were “stab wounds to the left neck and bilateral lower extremities.”

The body was found floating in the creek on her back with her head turned to the side. Due to decomposition, Franks’ face was unidentifiable.

The initial manner of death was marked as “pending” and in the final review of the autopsy, nothing is marked or circled for that section. The autopsy review is dated today.

Anyone with information on Franks’ death should call the FBI at 704-672-6100 or Jacksonville Police Department Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

