2021 Hurricane Season kicks off today

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - June 1 marks the beginning of the 2021 Hurricane Season.

The Atlantic has already had its first named storm of the year, with Ana forming on May 22.

2021 Hurricane Season (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

Both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University predict this year will be another active season.

NOAA has predicted between 13 and 20 named storms this year, with 6 to 10 becoming hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, experts predict 3 to 5 will become major hurricanes as a category 3, 4 or 5.

2021 Hurricane Season (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)

CSU predicts there will be 17 named storms this season, which is up from the 14.4 average between 1991 to 2020, according to the school’s website.

The University has also predicted there will be 8 hurricanes, with 4 reaching major status.

JUST IN: Forecasters at the NOAA NWS Climate Prediction Center predict another 'active', above-normal #Atlantic... Posted by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday, May 20, 2021

Last year was a record-breaking season as it produced 30 named storms.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.