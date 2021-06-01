Advertisement

2021 Hurricane Season kicks off today

2021 Hurricane Season
2021 Hurricane Season(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - June 1 marks the beginning of the 2021 Hurricane Season.

The Atlantic has already had its first named storm of the year, with Ana forming on May 22.

Both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Colorado State University predict this year will be another active season.

NOAA has predicted between 13 and 20 named storms this year, with 6 to 10 becoming hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, experts predict 3 to 5 will become major hurricanes as a category 3, 4 or 5.

CSU predicts there will be 17 named storms this season, which is up from the 14.4 average between 1991 to 2020, according to the school’s website.

The University has also predicted there will be 8 hurricanes, with 4 reaching major status.

Last year was a record-breaking season as it produced 30 named storms.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

