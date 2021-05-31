Advertisement

Wreath laying held during New Bern Memorial Day ceremony

Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds came together to pay tribute to fallen service members this Memorial Day.

Craven County Commissioners and the county Veterans’ Council observed Memorial Day at the Craven County courthouse in New Bern.

The ceremony included a presentation of the colors as well as remarks from civilians and veterans.

A wreath was presented to honor those who died in service to our country while a bugler played taps.

Observers lined up several people deep along the sidewalks outside of the courthouse to participate in the observance.

“We remember buddies that we’ve lost. We remember the things that we tried to do to give honor to the debt that we owe to our country in providing us a free place to serve,” said Vietnam veteran Roland Rose.

The crowd also said the pledge of allegiance and sang the national anthem together during the ceremony.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Clauson is missing after failing to return from a walk through the Croatan National Forest
Search for missing man in the Croatan National Forest to resume Tuesday morning
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
A fire engulfs a mobile home in Atlantic Beach on Sunday morning.
Atlantic Beach mobile home destroyed in fire
Chase Poust, 7, swam to shore to save his father and 4-year-old sister after the family was...
Boy, 7, swims for an hour to save family after boating mishap
Andrew Brown, Jr.
Rallies against Brown killing set for several North Carolina cities

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s Forecast: Beautiful first day of June; Rain chances return tomorrow
This Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 photo shows flood waters from Hurricane Florence surrounds two hog...
Bill seeking to shore up flood-prone areas along Neuse River gets hearing
Joshua Clauson
Search continues for man missing in Croatan National Forest
This Monday, Sept. 17, 2018 photo shows flood waters from Hurricane Florence surrounds two hog...
Bill seeking to shore up flood-prone areas along Neuse River gets hearing
Higher rates in effect for Duke Energy customers