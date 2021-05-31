Wreath laying held during New Bern Memorial Day ceremony

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds came together to pay tribute to fallen service members this Memorial Day.

Craven County Commissioners and the county Veterans’ Council observed Memorial Day at the Craven County courthouse in New Bern.

The ceremony included a presentation of the colors as well as remarks from civilians and veterans.

A wreath was presented to honor those who died in service to our country while a bugler played taps.

Observers lined up several people deep along the sidewalks outside of the courthouse to participate in the observance.

“We remember buddies that we’ve lost. We remember the things that we tried to do to give honor to the debt that we owe to our country in providing us a free place to serve,” said Vietnam veteran Roland Rose.

The crowd also said the pledge of allegiance and sang the national anthem together during the ceremony.

