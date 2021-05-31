Advertisement

WITN to partner with Curtis Media Group

WITN & Curtis Media Group Partnership
By WITN Web Team
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is proud to announce our new partnership with Curtis Media Group (CMG) beginning Monday.

CMG was founded in 1968 in Cherryville, NC and has continued to grow into the largest single-shareholder radio broadcasting company in the country.

Curtis Media Group is headquartered in Raleigh, while owning and operating 25 leading radio brands in communities across the state.

The company operates three networks statewide, North Carolina News Network (NCN), Triangle Traffic Network (TTN), and Southern Farm Network.

You can now tune in for news, First Alert weather updates and more from WITN on V103.3 WMGV, Hot 99.5 WXNR, 101.9 Kiss FM WIKS, Beach, Boogie & Blues WELS, and 106.5 WSFL.

To learn more about Curtis Media Group, click here.

