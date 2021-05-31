WITN to partner with Curtis Media Group

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is proud to announce our new partnership with Curtis Media Group (CMG) beginning Monday.

CMG was founded in 1968 in Cherryville, NC and has continued to grow into the largest single-shareholder radio broadcasting company in the country.

“We’re proud to partner with a group such as Curtis Media, with the representation they have in Eastern North Carolina. Throughout all of their radio stations, they serve the community in the same fashion that our tv products do.”

Curtis Media Group is headquartered in Raleigh, while owning and operating 25 leading radio brands in communities across the state.

The company operates three networks statewide, North Carolina News Network (NCN), Triangle Traffic Network (TTN), and Southern Farm Network.

“(We’re) very excited about the opportunities we have working with Curtis with our new 3-year agreement. We are going to have several promotions that we do together every year that serves our community.”

You can now tune in for news, First Alert weather updates and more from WITN on V103.3 WMGV, Hot 99.5 WXNR, 101.9 Kiss FM WIKS, Beach, Boogie & Blues WELS, and 106.5 WSFL.

To learn more about Curtis Media Group, click here.

