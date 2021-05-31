Advertisement

Veterans gather for Memorial Day ceremony in Jacksonville to remember fallen

Veterans gathered in Jacksonville on Monday to remember fallen service members on this Memorial Day.(City of Jacksonville)
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An annual Memorial Day tradition continued Monday in Jacksonville.

The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Beirut Memorial Chapter 642 held its 12th Memorial Day Observance at the Coastal Carolina Veterans Cemetery.

During the virtual ceremony, the names of veterans and active-duty service members lost since last year’s event were read.

Retired Sgt. Maj. Grant Beck delivered remarks at Monday’s ceremony.

“And now we welcome into our loving arms our brothers and sisters who have joined us from more recent conflicts. Beirut, Somalia, Iraq, Afghanistan, and all of those generations past who have now passed from this earth,” Beck spoke in the collective voice of fallen service members, “We are the veterans of wars fought on a stranger’s soil. We are the honored rolls of the dead who disappeared into history so today we can be remembered by you.”

