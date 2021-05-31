Rallies against Brown killing set for several North Carolina cities

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Rallies against the deputy-involved shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City are set to be held in various North Carolina cities.

The Tuesday afternoon rallies are being organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E.

The groups say they want accountability following the April shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Repairers of the Breach said in a news release that the rallies are scheduled for 5 p.m. in Asheville, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem.

Protesters say Brown was unjustly killed while sheriff’s deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants. A prosecutor cleared the deputies, saying Brown used his vehicle as a weapon.

