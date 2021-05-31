Advertisement

Rallies against Brown killing set for several North Carolina cities

Andrew Brown, Jr.
Andrew Brown, Jr.
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Rallies against the deputy-involved shooting of an unarmed Black man in Elizabeth City are set to be held in various North Carolina cities.

The Tuesday afternoon rallies are being organized by Repairers of the Breach, the North Carolina Council of Churches and B.R.I.D.G.E.

The groups say they want accountability following the April shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Repairers of the Breach said in a news release that the rallies are scheduled for 5 p.m. in Asheville, Charlotte, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington, and Winston-Salem.

Protesters say Brown was unjustly killed while sheriff’s deputies tried to serve drug-related warrants. A prosecutor cleared the deputies, saying Brown used his vehicle as a weapon.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Clauson is missing after failing to return from a walk through the Croatan National Forest
UPDATE: Search resumes Monday for missing man in the Croatan National Forest
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
File image
One man dead in Elizabeth City shooting
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
18-year-old woman charged with murder in N.C. cemetery death
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Veterans gathered in Jacksonville on Monday to remember fallen service members on this Memorial...
Veterans gather for Memorial Day ceremony in Jacksonville to remember fallen
A fire engulfs a mobile home in Atlantic Beach on Sunday morning.
Atlantic Beach mobile home destroyed in fire
WITN & Curtis Media Group Partnership
WITN to partner with Curtis Media Group
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Sunshine spreads across the East for Memorial Day