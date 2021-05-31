Governor Cooper orders flags to fly half-staff for Memorial Day
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper has ordered all flags at state facilities be flown at half staff this morning in honor of Memorial Day.
Cooper has ordered all state and U.S. flags be flown at half staff until noon to pay tribute to the sacrifices of service members.
In a statement, Governor Cooper said,
Homes, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.