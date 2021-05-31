Governor Cooper orders flags to fly half-staff for Memorial Day

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Cooper has ordered all flags at state facilities be flown at half staff this morning in honor of Memorial Day.

Cooper has ordered all state and U.S. flags be flown at half staff until noon to pay tribute to the sacrifices of service members.

In a statement, Governor Cooper said,

“I am profoundly grateful for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty protecting our country and our freedom. I salute them, their families, their friends and their comrades in arms as we take this day to reflect upon and appreciate their ultimate sacrifice for all of us.”

Homes, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff.

