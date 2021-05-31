Flag retirement ceremony held in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -To honor fallen service members on this Memorial Day, a ceremony took place in Carteret County retiring old flags.

BSA Scouts Troop 446 and BSA Troop 247 performed the flag retirement ceremony, but it was a little different this year because of the burn ban that’s in effect.

Each stripe of the flag was cut off and the meaning of it was explained.

Girl Scout Cadence Castellano says, “It’s important because all of the people who gave up their lives for how many states we have that are represented on the flag the original 13 colonies. I think that’s pretty important. I think it brought us here today we wouldn’t have the things we have to without them”

Typically the cut stripes would be retired into a fire, but with the burn ban that’s in effect, they were put into a container to be retired later.

Scouts and the President of the White Oak River Chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America say this ceremony is very meaningful.

Organizers also say ceremonies like this are important for families and younger kids to witness.

Girl Scout Chloe Fairchild says, “They gave up their lives and they gave up the opportunities that they could’ve had for us to be able to have the things that we have. They made that huge sacrifice and I think it’s important to honor them”

Scouts and attendees were able to grab some food and drinks after the ceremony.

