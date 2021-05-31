ECU earns top seed in 2021 Greenville Regional

Complete NCAA Release (https://bit.ly/3p5fsMm)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU) – East Carolina will make its 31st postseason appearance and fifth in the last six years after earning the No. 1 seed in the Greenville Regional in this year’s NCAA Baseball Championships.

Monday’s selection marks the eighth time in school history the Pirates garnered the top seed in a regional (1999 – Baton Rouge, La., 2000 – Lafayette, La., 2001 – Wilson, N.C., 2004 – Kinston, N.C., 2009 – Greenville, N.C., 2018 – Greenville, N.C., 2019 – Greenville, N.C.) and the third consecutive year with a Top 16 overall seed with their No. 13 selection this season (No. 12 in 2018 and No. 10 in 2019). ECU has qualified for regional competition in 17 of the last 22 seasons (none in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic) and five times during head coach Cliff Godwin’s seven-year tenure after traveling to the Coral Gables (Fla.) Regional in 2015, Charlottesville (Va.) Regional in 2016 and hosting in 2018 and 2019 in Greenville. The Pirates (41-15), who will host fourth third regional at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium, will square off against No. 4 Norfolk State (25-26) in the first round of regional play on Friday, 4 at 12 Noon (ET), while No. 2 Charlotte (39-19) will face No. 3 Maryland (28-16) at 6 p.m. (ET).

In recent years the Pirates have faced all three clubs competing in the Greenville Regional, most recently sweeping Charlotte in a three-game series in 2021, which was held the weekend of March 12. The Pirates own a 33-9 all-time record against the 49ers, they are 19-6 vs. the Terrapins (last played at Maryland in 2019) and are 5-0 against the Spartans (last played in 2018).

Of the 64 teams announced Monday, the Pirates own an 8-4 overall record in 2021 against five institutions: Charlotte (3-0), Duke (2-0), North Carolina (1-1), Old Dominion (0-1) and USF (2-2).

Tickets for the Greenville Regional are currently on sale via ECUPirates.com (https://bit.ly/34z6SfG) through the ECU Athletics Ticket Office for Pirate Club members and season ticket holders only.

Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, sales open for the general public. All-session ticket tickets are available for $90, $72 and $60 depending on seat locations, while tickets for single sessions (games) - priced at $15, $12 and $10 - will go on sale Friday at 11 a.m. if available. Tickets can be purchased online at ECUPirates.com (https://bit.ly/34z6SfG) or over the phone by calling (800) DIAL-ECU or (252) 737-4500 during normal business hours from Tuesday through Thursday. The ECU Athletics Ticket Office is closed on Monday, May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.

Each of the 16 regionals features four teams, playing a double-elimination format. The regionals will be played from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 73 (if necessary). Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). The Greenville Regional was paired with the Nashville Regional hosted by No. 4 National Seed Vanderbilt, which also has No. 2 seed Georgia Tech, No. 3 seed Indiana State and No. 4 seed Presbyterian. The 74th College World Series (CWS) begins play Saturday, June 19, at the TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

2021 NCAA GREENVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, June 4 (ESPN3)Game 1: (4) Norfolk State vs. (1) East Carolina (12 Noon)

Game 2: (3) Maryland vs. (2) Charlotte (6 p.m.)

Saturday, June 5

Game 3: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2 (1 p.m.)

Game 4: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2 (6 p.m.)

Sunday, June 6

Game 5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4 (12 Noon)

Game 6: Winner G4 vs. Winner G5 (6 p.m.)

Monday, June 7

Game 7: Winner G6 vs. Loser G6 (1 p.m. - IF NECESSARY)

