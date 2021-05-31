Atlantic Beach mobile home destroyed in fire

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - A home was destroyed following a fire this weekend at one beach town.

Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Michael Simpson said that firefighters arrived around 2:43 a.m. Sunday to a fully engulfed home on Forest Knoll Drive.

Simpson said that the owner of the home was out caring for a relative when the fire happened.

We’re told that a neighbor’s boat that sat near the home was destroyed and that their home had some siding damage and a broken window as well.

Simpson said there were no injuries and that the Carteret County fire marshal is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.